Customize the # of reps by tapping on the REP COUNTER at the lower left of your phone’s screen

Customize the rest time between reps by by tapping on the REST TIME at the lower right of your phone’s screen

Tap on the photo of the trainer doing the exercise to get more info about the exercise and here is where you calibrate the exercise for your strength level.

Tap on the photo of the trainer doing the exercise and you can tap on the STAR in the upper right-hand corner. This makes this exercise a FAVORITE! Your FAVORITE exercises are now a new routine you can select just like the “HEAD to TOE TOUR” & “SEATED & TRAVEL” exercise routines.

Tap on the GRAPH / SKI SLOPE image to adjust the difficulty level, exercise duration, and peak power.