What They Are Saying
“allows you to work out anywhere”
– MASHABLE
“… a tiny gym in your pocket”
– Dylan Tweney, VENTUREBEAT
“it’s the only fitness gadget that you can actually work out with.”
– Sarah Jacobsson Purewal, MEN’S HEALTH
“a product designed for busy people trapped in sedentary lives.”
– GEEKBEAT.TV
“a perfect fit for road warriors and desk jockeys alike.”
– THE DAILY BEAST
Activ5 Features
Personalized Exercise / Fitness For Everyone
Bio-Engagement / Coaching & Tracking
5 Minute Workouts
Gamified Exercise
Product Details
Portable / Exercise Anywhere
Activ5 is a compact handheld device, so you can exercise anywhere, including at home, at the office (lunch, breaks, conference calls) while traveling (on the phone, in the hotel, in an Uber!), and virtually anywhere on the go. One testimonial participant said she was a keynote presenter at a conference and needed to get her 5 minute workout in, so backstage she set up the mobile stand, completed her Activ5 workout, and had a burst of energy for the presentation.
Power
|Battery type
|1x AAA battery (replaceable)
|Battery life
|6 months (may vary with usage and/or environmental conditions)
Environmental
|Operational Temperature
|0 to 35 °C / 32 to 95 °F
|Storage Temperature
|-25 to 50 °C / -13 to 122 °F
|Humidity
|15% – 93% RH
|Pressure
|700 to 1060 hPa (IEC 60601-11 clause 4.2.2)
Physical – Activ5 Device
|Weight
|131 gr / 4.6 oz (with battery)
|Length
|95 mm / 3.7 in
|Width
|78 mm / 3.1 in
|Height
|33 mm / 1.3 in
|Volume
|139 cm³ / 8.5 in³
Physical – Package
|Weight
|278 gr / 9.8 oz ( 292 gr / 10.3 oz with stand)
|Length
|125 mm / 4.9 in
|Width
|110 mm / 4.3 in
|Height
|48 mm / 1.9 in
|Volume
|660 cm³ / 40.3 in³
Functional
|Force Range
|90 kg / 200 lb
|Force Accuracy
|within ± (1.4 lb + 5% of the applied force)
|Max load
|110 kg / 250 lb
|System Requirements
|Activ5 Training App (free) under iOS 8.1 / Android 4.4 or later
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.1 (Frequency Range: 2402 – 2480 MHz)
|Operating distance
|up to 2 m / 7 ft (from the Activ5 Training App host device)
Compliance
Safety: IEC 60950-1:2005 + A1:2009 + A2:2013, EU differences to EN 60950-1:2006, USA: UL 60950-1 2nd edition, CAN/CSA C22.2 No 60950-1-07
cMET Safety mark for USA and Canada, Listing number E114377, certified to UL 60950-1 Safety ITE Part1
FCC Part 15B, 15C; Industry Canada ICES-003 (FCC ID: 2AGCI-A5P1, IC: 22259-A5P1)
FCC RF Exposure Report according to FCC 47 CFR Part 2.1093
EU RF Exposure Report according to IEC 62479:2010
Bluetooth 4.1: FCC Part 15.247, 15.209; CANADA RSS-247 Issue 1, RSS-Gen Issue 4
Bluetooth SIG Qualified design: Declaration ID: D033645
EU RED Directive 2014/53/EU: article 3.1(b): EMC EN 301 489-1 + EN 301 489-17 (also old: RTTE article 3.1b: EN 301 489-1, EN 301 489-17)
EU RED Directive 2014/53/EU: article 3.2: RF Spectrum: ETSI EN 300 328 (also old: RTTE: Article 3.2 per EN 300-328)
Flammability: IEC 60695‐11‐10 HB75 (for external components)
RoHS: Successful tests to meet: Annex II of EU Directive 2011/65/ EU + 2012/50/EU to 2012/51/EU + other EU Directives 2014/ 2015/ 2016/
WEEE: 2002/96/EC and 2012/19/EU + marking standard EN 50419
California Proposition 65
European Union Packaging Directive 94/62/EC and Toxics in Packaging Act USA
FAQs
Activ5 Device
A wireless handheld training device that uses isometrics to provide 5-minute full-body workouts. Activ5, paired with its companion app, will fully coach users and track strength, precision and other personal metrics. Additional details include:
- Durable design that measures more than 200 lbs. of force.
- Uniquely customizable to every user’s strength level.
- Portable for easy access whether at home, work or traveling.
- Bluetooth®-enabled with 6-month battery life (requires 1 AAA battery)
Activ5 Companion App
The Activ5 Companion App will coach users of any age and fitness level to achieve the maximum benefits from their Activ5 with more than 100 seated, standing, and low-impact workouts.
The App personalizes workouts to each user’s fitness level, tracks progress, and even allows users to exercise while playing games. Available for iOS and Android.
YES
Customize the # of reps by tapping on the REP COUNTER at the lower left of your phone’s screen
Customize the rest time between reps by by tapping on the REST TIME at the lower right of your phone’s screen
Tap on the photo of the trainer doing the exercise to get more info about the exercise and here is where you calibrate the exercise for your strength level.
Tap on the photo of the trainer doing the exercise and you can tap on the STAR in the upper right-hand corner. This makes this exercise a FAVORITE! Your FAVORITE exercises are now a new routine you can select just like the “HEAD to TOE TOUR” & “SEATED & TRAVEL” exercise routines.
Tap on the GRAPH / SKI SLOPE image to adjust the difficulty level, exercise duration, and peak power.
Yes. Your Activ5 comes with a AAA battery already installed, which will last between 6 and 12 months.
You can use the device without the app, but the real benefits and fun come from measuring your strength level, playing games, and tracking your progress.
YES – It is downloadable from the Apple & Google app stores.
Windows : Not at this time
1 – Open the app and select a workout or exercise
2 – If you haven’t already, tap on “SET MAX POWER” and calibrate the exercise for your strength level
3 – Adopt the exercise pose as instructed, squeeze your core, and press – you’ll see your power curve in action
4 – The harder you press, the higher the orange power curve line goes
5 – The game is to vary the pressure so that your orange power curve line hits the orange dots
Activ5 can take humidity and sweat but is not designed to be used underwater and will stop working.