$119.90


Activ5 Fitness Package

Free Shipping (HI, AK additional)
30 Day Guarantee
1 Year Warranty

Free With Your Order:
Coaching App & Games (iOS & Android)
Mobile Stand
Fitness Towel
Nutrition Guidelines

Also Available: Activ5 Deluxe Package

What They Are Saying

“allows you to work out anywhere”

– MASHABLE

“… a tiny gym in your pocket”

– Dylan Tweney, VENTUREBEAT

“it’s the only fitness gadget that you can actually work out with.”

– Sarah Jacobsson Purewal, MEN’S HEALTH

“a product designed for busy people trapped in sedentary lives.”

– GEEKBEAT.TV

“a perfect fit for road warriors and desk jockeys alike.”

– THE DAILY BEAST
Activ5 Features

Personalized Exercise / Fitness For Everyone

Activ5 calibrates to everyone’s unique strength level and dynamically creates over 100 workouts based on your unique “fitness fingerprint”.Everyone can have their own Activ5 account and an entire household can share a single Activ5 device, including kids, parents, grandparents, and people with disabilities.
Bio-Engagement / Coaching & Tracking

Through the free Activ5 coaching app, Activ5 actively coaches you through every exercise, from demonstrating how to do each exercise to providing a “coaching curve” that you follow while doing each exercise. Activ5 also presents your exercise and total workout results fo r the day and over time.
5 Minute Workouts

Activ5 is efficient and saves you time. Lack of time to exercise is the most often cited reason people develop sedentary lifestyles. Activ5 isometricbased exercises are highly efficient because they workout multiple muscle groups at one time and they maintain a muscle contraction for an extended period oftime. Just 5 minutes of Activ5 exercises, 3 times a day has proven to increase strength by an average of 30% over 6 weeks.
Gamified Exercise

Exercise just got fun. You can download 6 free Activ5 casual games and use Activ5 as the game controller, so you can get exer cise while playing funmobile games. You won’t even realize you’re exercising.

Product Details

Portable / Exercise Anywhere

Activ5 is a compact handheld device, so you can exercise anywhere, including at home, at the office (lunch, breaks, conference calls) while traveling (on the phone, in the hotel, in an Uber!), and virtually anywhere on the go. One testimonial participant said she was a keynote presenter at a conference and needed to get her 5 minute workout in, so backstage she set up the mobile stand, completed her Activ5 workout, and had a burst of energy for the presentation.

 

Power

Battery type1x AAA battery (replaceable)
Battery life6 months (may vary with usage and/or environmental conditions)

Environmental

Operational Temperature0 to 35 °C / 32 to 95 °F
Storage Temperature-25 to 50 °C / -13 to 122 °F
Humidity15% – 93% RH
Pressure700 to 1060 hPa (IEC 60601-11 clause 4.2.2)

Physical – Activ5 Device

Weight131 gr / 4.6 oz (with battery)
Length95 mm / 3.7 in
Width78 mm / 3.1 in
Height33 mm / 1.3 in
Volume139 cm³ / 8.5 in³

Physical – Package

Weight278 gr / 9.8 oz ( 292 gr / 10.3 oz with stand)
Length125 mm / 4.9 in
Width110 mm / 4.3 in
Height48 mm / 1.9 in
Volume660 cm³ / 40.3 in³

Functional

Force Range90 kg / 200 lb
Force Accuracywithin ± (1.4 lb + 5% of the applied force)
Max load110 kg / 250 lb
System RequirementsActiv5 Training App (free) under iOS 8.1 / Android 4.4 or later
ConnectivityBluetooth 4.1 (Frequency Range: 2402 – 2480 MHz)
Operating distanceup to 2 m / 7 ft (from the Activ5 Training App host device)

Compliance

Safety: IEC 60950-1:2005 + A1:2009 + A2:2013, EU differences to EN 60950-1:2006, USA: UL 60950-1 2nd edition, CAN/CSA C22.2 No 60950-1-07
cMET Safety mark for USA and Canada, Listing number E114377, certified to UL 60950-1 Safety ITE Part1
FCC Part 15B, 15C; Industry Canada ICES-003 (FCC ID: 2AGCI-A5P1, IC: 22259-A5P1)
FCC RF Exposure Report according to FCC 47 CFR Part 2.1093
EU RF Exposure Report according to IEC 62479:2010
Bluetooth 4.1: FCC Part 15.247, 15.209; CANADA RSS-247 Issue 1, RSS-Gen Issue 4
Bluetooth SIG Qualified design: Declaration ID: D033645
EU RED Directive 2014/53/EU: article 3.1(b): EMC EN 301 489-1 + EN 301 489-17 (also old: RTTE article 3.1b: EN 301 489-1, EN 301 489-17)
EU RED Directive 2014/53/EU: article 3.2: RF Spectrum: ETSI EN 300 328 (also old: RTTE: Article 3.2 per EN 300-328)
Flammability: IEC 60695‐11‐10 HB75 (for external components)
RoHS: Successful tests to meet: Annex II of EU Directive 2011/65/ EU + 2012/50/EU to 2012/51/EU + other EU Directives 2014/ 2015/ 2016/
WEEE: 2002/96/EC and 2012/19/EU + marking standard EN 50419
California Proposition 65
European Union Packaging Directive 94/62/EC and Toxics in Packaging Act USA

FAQs

What is Activ5?

Activ5 Device

A wireless handheld training device that uses isometrics to provide 5-minute full-body workouts. Activ5, paired with its companion app, will fully coach users and track strength, precision and other personal metrics. Additional details include:

  • Durable design that measures more than 200 lbs. of force.
  • Uniquely customizable to every user’s strength level.
  • Portable for easy access whether at home, work or traveling.
  • Bluetooth®-enabled with 6-month battery life (requires 1 AAA battery)

Activ5 Companion App

The Activ5 Companion App will coach users of any age and fitness level to achieve the maximum benefits from their Activ5 with more than 100 seated, standing, and low-impact workouts.

The App personalizes workouts to each user’s fitness level, tracks progress, and even allows users to exercise while playing games. Available for iOS and Android.

Can I customize my workout?

YES

Customize the # of reps by tapping on the REP COUNTER at the lower left of your phone’s screen

Customize the rest time between reps by by tapping on the REST TIME at the lower right of your phone’s screen

Tap on the photo of the trainer doing the exercise to get more info about the exercise and here is where you calibrate the exercise for your strength level.

Tap on the photo of the trainer doing the exercise and you can tap on the STAR in the upper right-hand corner. This makes this exercise a FAVORITE! Your FAVORITE exercises are now a new routine you can select just like the “HEAD to TOE TOUR” & “SEATED & TRAVEL” exercise routines.

Tap on the GRAPH / SKI SLOPE image to adjust the difficulty level, exercise duration, and peak power.

Does the Activ5 arrive charged?

Yes. Your Activ5 comes with a AAA battery already installed, which will last between 6 and 12 months.

Do I need a smartphone to use Activ5?

You can use the device without the app, but the real benefits and fun come from measuring your strength level, playing games, and tracking your progress.

Does my phone need to be connected to the internet or a mobile data plan to use Activ5?

Here is a great answer. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. And some more details to fill in the blanks so the answer is really clear.

Is the app free?

YES – It is downloadable from the Apple & Google app stores.

Is there a Windows version?

Windows :  Not at this time

How do I "work out" with Activ5?

1 – Open the app and select a workout or exercise

2 – If you haven’t already, tap on “SET MAX POWER” and calibrate the exercise for your strength level

3 – Adopt the exercise pose as instructed, squeeze your core, and press – you’ll see your power curve in action

4 – The harder you press, the higher the orange power curve line goes

5 – The game is to vary the pressure so that your orange power curve line hits the orange dots

Is my Activ5 waterproof?

Activ5 can take humidity and sweat but is not designed to be used underwater and will stop working.